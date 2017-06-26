Man, Woman Accused of Playing Role in Cheboygan Co. Robberies Ar - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man, Woman Accused of Playing Role in Cheboygan Co. Robberies Arrested

A man and woman accused of playing a role in two Cheboygan County armed robberies have been arrested in Florida.

Danae Goddard and Robert Kline were taken into custody in Florida Friday night.

The pair had warrants out for their arrest, accused of helping an armed Jonathan Daniels as he robbed two convenience stores back in February.

Daniels pleaded guilty to the crimes earlier this month.