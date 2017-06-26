Officer Stabbed at Flint Airport Released From Hospital - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Officer Stabbed at Flint Airport Released From Hospital

Posted: Updated:

The Flint officer stabbed in the attack at Bishop International Airport is out of the hospital.

Lieutenant Jeff Neville was stabbed in the neck.

Police say his attacker used a 12-inch knife in the airport attack last week.

Neville is expected to fully recover.

The stabbing is being treated as a terror-related attack

Amor Ftouhi is facing 20 years in prison if he's found guilty.