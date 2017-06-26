Officer Stabbed at Flint Airport Released From Hospital

A show airing on 9&10 every Tuesday gives you all the tips you need to have the best finances when you retire.
A show airing on 9&10 every Tuesday gives you all the tips you need to have the best finances when you retire.
Have you ever wondered or dreamed of being able to hop on a boat from your own back yard?
Have you ever wondered or dreamed of being able to hop on a boat from your own back yard?
A man and woman accused of playing a role in two Cheboygan County armed robberies have been arrested in Florida.
A man and woman accused of playing a role in two Cheboygan County armed robberies have been arrested in Florida.
The Flint officer stabbed in the attack at Bishop International Airport is out of the hospital.
The Flint officer stabbed in the attack at Bishop International Airport is out of the hospital.
Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry is now offering themed cruises for the 2017 summer season.
Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry is now offering themed cruises for the 2017 summer season.
The first ever "Experience Art Rapids!" is in the books, and the art competition has announced its winner.
The first ever "Experience Art Rapids!" is in the books, and the art competition has announced its winner.
Isabella and Midland counties are still trying to dry out. Rainfall Friday flooded communities, causing a lot of damage to homes, property and roads.
Isabella and Midland counties are still trying to dry out. Rainfall Friday flooded communities, causing a lot of damage to homes, property and roads.
Everyone is advised to avoid the Chippewa River until further notice because of sanitary sewer overflow.
Everyone is advised to avoid the Chippewa River until further notice because of sanitary sewer overflow.
The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.
The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.
Cheboygan police have found the person who smashed through the fence at a Coast Guard facility.
Cheboygan police have found the person who smashed through the fence at a Coast Guard facility.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing this opening weekend in Traverse City.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing this opening weekend in Traverse City.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.
A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.
Everyone is advised to avoid the Chippewa River until further notice because of sanitary sewer overflow.
Everyone is advised to avoid the Chippewa River until further notice because of sanitary sewer overflow.
Isabella and Midland counties are still trying to dry out. Rainfall Friday flooded communities, causing a lot of damage to homes, property and roads.
Isabella and Midland counties are still trying to dry out. Rainfall Friday flooded communities, causing a lot of damage to homes, property and roads.
Governor Rick Snyder will be holding a press conference Monday morning with the latest on the flooding in Isabella and Midland counties.
Governor Rick Snyder will be holding a press conference Monday morning with the latest on the flooding in Isabella and Midland counties.
Cheboygan police have found the person who smashed through the fence at a Coast Guard facility.
Cheboygan police have found the person who smashed through the fence at a Coast Guard facility.