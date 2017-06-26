Healthy Living: Calm Your Nervous Pet

They don't have to stress about work or traffic, but your four-legged friend is still prone to mental or emotional stress.

Instead of asking your vet for medications, we'll show you some natural ways to calm your pet that you might want to try first.

The biggest thing you can do to calm your pet is to remain calm yourself.

If you get nervous, your dog will pick up on it and get even more anxious.

During a thunderstorm or fireworks, it's best to act like you don't even hear them.