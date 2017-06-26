Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Now Offering Themed Cruises

Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry is now offering themed cruises for the 2017 summer season.

Star Line will now offer weekly Fireworks Cruises every Saturday night starting July 8. Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks and beverages as they set sail on the 1.5 hour cruise featuring a fireworks display from St. Ignace.

Star Line will also be offering a Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise.

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a pirate, Star Line invites you to join them on a nightly adult cruise aboard the Good Fortune pirate ship. On the nightly cruises, passengers can expect a 1.5 hour pirate-themed cruise.

