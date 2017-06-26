"Experience Art Rapids!" Winner Announced

The first ever "Experience Art Rapids!" is in the books, and the art competition has announced its winner.

Artist Steve Brock, from Detroit, and David Greenwood, from Grand Rapids, are the winners of this year's contest.

Brock won the people's choice award and gets $2,500. He created the "Flying Shuttle" piece.

Greenwood won the top juried selection and also gets $2,500 for his "Seedpod 9" piece.