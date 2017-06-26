Gov. Snyder Addresses Flooding in Isabella, Midland Counties

Isabella and Midland counties are still trying to dry out.

Rainfall Friday flooded communities, causing a lot of damage to homes, property and roads.

The two counties are now under a local state of emergency and a state of disaster.

Governor Rick Snyder is in Mount Pleasant looking at all the damage.

Governor Snyder flew in with the Michigan State Police after making several rounds to get an aerial view of the area.

Then he landed and spoke about the damage he has seen from Midland County to Mount Pleasant.

The governor says he is actively working with a tight timeline of preliminary damage assessments, checking out some the 90-plus washed out or closed roads.

He said he is actively working alongside FEMA, and a FEMA liaison is on-site for phase two of those assessments.

He said what he has noticed during his visit the most so far is the struggling helping the struggling.

"It was great to see neighbors helping neighbors, people running the park, doing things to help one another. That's the kind of activity we need to see and continue during this time," said Gov. Snyder.

The governor says it will take a long time for any presidential assistance from FEMA to be possible.

The Red Cross and other shelters are still working locally to help those in need.

