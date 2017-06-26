Public Advised to Avoid Chippewa River Until Further Notice

Everyone is advised to avoid the Chippewa River until further notice because of sanitary sewer overflow.

The flood waters impacted Mount Pleasant's wastewater plant Friday.

It caused the first overflow of sewage.

Then, it happened again on Saturday.

The city was able to stop sewage from going into the river Sunday.

Testing will be done next week on the Chippewa River to make sure it is safe.

The county parks and rec department has also shut down all Isabella County park boat launches.