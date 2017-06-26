Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Enforce Temporary Travel Ban

The first ever "Experience Art Rapids!" is in the books, and the art competition has announced its winner.
The first ever "Experience Art Rapids!" is in the books, and the art competition has announced its winner.
Isabella and Midland counties are still trying to dry out. Rainfall Friday flooded communities, causing a lot of damage to homes, property and roads.
Isabella and Midland counties are still trying to dry out. Rainfall Friday flooded communities, causing a lot of damage to homes, property and roads.
Everyone is advised to avoid the Chippewa River until further notice because of sanitary sewer overflow.
Everyone is advised to avoid the Chippewa River until further notice because of sanitary sewer overflow.
The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.
The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.
Cheboygan police have found the person who smashed through the fence at a Coast Guard facility.
Cheboygan police have found the person who smashed through the fence at a Coast Guard facility.
If you’re looking for an active way to cool off this summer, look no further. Traverse City’s Kayak Bike and Brew is officially open for business!
If you’re looking for an active way to cool off this summer, look no further. Traverse City’s Kayak Bike and Brew is officially open for business!
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.
A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.
Governor Rick Snyder will be holding a press conference Monday morning with the latest on the flooding in Isabella and Midland counties.
Governor Rick Snyder will be holding a press conference Monday morning with the latest on the flooding in Isabella and Midland counties.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing this opening weekend in Traverse City.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing this opening weekend in Traverse City.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing this opening weekend in Traverse City.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing this opening weekend in Traverse City.
Governor Rick Snyder will be holding a press conference Monday morning with the latest on the flooding in Isabella and Midland counties.
Governor Rick Snyder will be holding a press conference Monday morning with the latest on the flooding in Isabella and Midland counties.
The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.
The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.
A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.
A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.
Up North Pride has been hosting events all month in honor of pride month.
Up North Pride has been hosting events all month in honor of pride month.
Sunday a more than 300 mile bike ride across the state to raise funds for cancer prevention ended right here in northern Michigan.
Sunday a more than 300 mile bike ride across the state to raise funds for cancer prevention ended right here in northern Michigan.