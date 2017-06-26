Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Enforce Temporary T - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Enforce Temporary Travel Ban

The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.

Monday morning, the high court overturned a lower court order that blocked it.        

The action is a victory for President Donald Trump.

The president said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by the courts.

The justices will hear arguments in the case in the fall.