Manistee County Motorcyclist Dies After Hitting Deer

A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.

Manistee County deputies say the crash happened on Coates Highway in Brown Township just before 10:30 Friday night.

Deputies say 45-year-old Jason Wayne Pate of Kaleva was driving a motorcycle when he hit a deer.

They say he was not wearing a helmet.

Pate was taken to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for his injuries, where he later died.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.