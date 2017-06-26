Gov. Snyder To Address Flooding In Isabella, Midland Counties

Governor Rick Snyder will be holding a press conference Monday morning with the latest on the flooding in Isabella and Midland counties.

Governor Snyder has already issued a state of emergency in Isabella, Midland, and Bay counties but some mid-Michigan leaders are urging him to request federal assistance.

Friday's state disaster declaration allows state money to be used in cleanup efforts, however Michigan U.S. Representative John Moolenaar, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, and several other officials are asking Governor Snyder to request federal aid for flooded counties.

They're concerned the cost and scope of the flood damage may require the extra help.

