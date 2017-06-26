Rescue Mission Underway In Colombia After Tour Boat Capsizes

A rescue mission is underway after police say a tourist boat capsized in Colombia, leaving at least three people dead and more than 30 others missing.

About 150 people were on board the boat when it began to sink Sunday near the town of Guatape.

Emergency crews say at least 100 people have been rescued from the sinking vessel, 21 of them were injured.

Crews are still in the process of identifying the victims and trying to find anyone who is still missing.

Colombia police say the vessel was over capacity when it began to capsize.