Filmmaker Completes Journey From Michigan To Alaska In DeLorean

In this update, a man on the trip of a lifetime has made it to Alaska all the way from Michigan.

Rob Prince stopped by 9&10 News last week after he started his documentary road trip to Alaska, in a DeLorean.

Rob drove 3,700 and made it to Fairbanks, Alaska on Friday.

His documentary "Back to Alaska" does not have a release date.

