Air Bag Maker Takata Files For Bankruptcy

Japanese air bag maker, Takata, has announced plans to file for bankruptcy.

The company has been under fire since its defective air bags led to recalls of tens of millions of vehicles.

The air bags can explode and send shrapnel flying, injuring drivers and passengers.

Takata is blamed for at least 11 deaths in the U.S. and several more in other countries.

Now, the company is seeking bankruptcy protection in both the U.S. and Japan.

Most of its operations have been bought by Key Safety Systems, a Chinese-owned company based right here in Michigan.