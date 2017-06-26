MTM On The Road: Traverse City’s Kayak Bike and Brew

If you’re looking for an active way to cool off this summer, look no further. Traverse City’s Kayak Bike and Brew is officially open for business!

The pedal and paddle tour gives participants a taste of the best in Traverse City from crazy, cool angles. Tour participants will bike their way through downtown Traverse City stopping at Right Brain Brewery and The Filling Station Microbrewery. Next, participants trade in their pedals for paddles and kayak through Boardman Lake, River, and West Bay to grab a taste of Right Brain Brewpub. The entire day is ended in true TC fashion, with delicious pizza from Pangea’s Pizza Pub.

This morning our On The Road crew tries their paddle at the tour, join us!