Community Mourns Death Of President Of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704

The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704. 

Lieutenant Mark Feister from the Cadillac Fire Department died on Friday. 

Hundreds have reached out to Cadillac firefighters and Feister's family showing support.

Visitation for Lieutenant Feister is on Wednesday, and a funeral is on Thursday.

