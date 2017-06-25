Michigan Officials Want Federal Help For Flooding Help

U.S. Representative John Moolenaar and several other officials are asking Governor Rick Snyder to send federal aid for flooded counties.

Moolenaar, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and six other state and local officials say they want Snyder to ask for an emergency declaration.

A state disaster declaration issued Friday for Midland and Isabella Counties allows state dollars to be used in clean up efforts.

But both counties say they're concerned the cost and scope of the flood damage may require federal aid.

