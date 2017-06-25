National Writers Series Hosts Author Julia Glass In Traverse City

Sunday night National Writers Series is hosting author Julia Glass at the City Opera House.

Julia Glass is the author of six books, but she's in Traverse City talking about her newest novel called “The House among the Trees”.

Not only is she planning to talk to readers Sunday night, Sunday afternoon she stopped by Cordia to talk to readers there too.

Glass says she loves meeting with her readers for a lot of different reasons. “When I visit and get a chance to mix with my readers I actually find that readers often tell me things about my books and my themes and my characters that I didn't know before.”

The fun starts at 7 and tickets are available at the door.

The event is hosted by Glass’ friend and fellow author David Ebershoff, who wrote “The Danish Girl”.