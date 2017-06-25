Isabella, Midland County Crews Work Around The Clock To Help With Flood Damage

Sunday night National Writers Series is hosting author Julia Glass at the City Opera House.
Sunday night National Writers Series is hosting author Julia Glass at the City Opera House.
Up North Pride has been hosting events all month in honor of pride month.
Up North Pride has been hosting events all month in honor of pride month.
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio.
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.
The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.
A fair with family traditions going back generations. Saturday was the final day of the Marion Fair.
A fair with family traditions going back generations. Saturday was the final day of the Marion Fair.
More than a hundred model plane enthusiasts gathered in Grand Traverse County for a special model plane airshow Saturday.
More than a hundred model plane enthusiasts gathered in Grand Traverse County for a special model plane airshow Saturday.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
A Montcalm County man is dead after a crash in Belvidere Township Friday night.
A Montcalm County man is dead after a crash in Belvidere Township Friday night.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio.
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio.
The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.
The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.
Several roads are closed in Isabella and Midland counties after a strong band of storms moved across the state.
Several roads are closed in Isabella and Midland counties after a strong band of storms moved across the state.
Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers.
Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
A Montcalm County man is dead after a crash in Belvidere Township Friday night.
A Montcalm County man is dead after a crash in Belvidere Township Friday night.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
Bill Marsh employees got a special pizza delivery Friday, with a side of humble pie.
Bill Marsh employees got a special pizza delivery Friday, with a side of humble pie.