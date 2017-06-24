National Cherry Festival Moving Forward with Thunderbird Airshow Plans

Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio.

The crash happened Friday and Saturday’s airshow at the Dayton International Airport is canceled.

The Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear in Traverse City at the National Cherry Festival next weekend.

Festival organizers say they're waiting to see if this will impact the Thunderbird’s scheduled appearance.

The festival says they're moving forward with plans to have the Thunderbirds perform and are waiting on an official statement from the group.