Traverse City Man Dies on Power Island

The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.

They tell us a Traverse City man was on the island when he had a medical emergency and died.

The island is just off Old Mission Peninsula.

They say man did not drown and investigators say they do not believe his death is suspicious.

