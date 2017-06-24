Michigan Announces Hemlock Tree Quarantine

The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.

The agriculture department announced the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid quarantine.

The pest is found along Lake Michigan in the Lower Peninsula in Allegan, Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa Counties right now.

This means the state is regulating the shipments of Hemlock trees and products from the counties.

The state says the infestation was caused by nursery stock brought into Michigan from eastern states in 2002.