Traverse Area Model Pilots Society Hosts Annual Air Show

More than a hundred model plane enthusiasts gathered in Grand Traverse County for a special model plane airshow Saturday.

The show has been going strong for more than 30 years thanks to the Traverse Area Model Pilots Society.

It's the only club of its kind in the Traverse City area.

More than 30 pilots showed of their flying skills Saturday.

The event manager for the show, Rob McDonald says the show is about more than just the hobby, it's about giving people a memorable experience.

“There’s an overall fascination with aviation and especially at low level aviation you don't get to see planes flying at a low level at high speed very often.”

The model pilot society also took up donations for the Father Fred Foundation during the airshow.