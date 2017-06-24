Traverse Area Model Pilot Society Puts on Annual Air Show

More than 100 model plan enthusiasts gathered in Grand Traverse County for a special model plane airshow Saturday.

The shows been going strong for more than 30 years thanks to the Traverse Area Model Pilot Society.

It’s the only club of its kind in the Traverse City area.

More than 30 pilots showed of their flying skills today.

They say the show is about more than just the hobby, it's about giving people a memorable experience.

“There's an overall fascination with aviation and especially at low level aviation you don't get to see planes flying at a low level at high speed very often,” said Event Manager Rob McDonald.

The model pilot society also took up donations for the Fr. Fred Foundation during the airshow.