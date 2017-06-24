Flood Waters Continue to Impact Mt. Pleasant Area

The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.

Saturday afternoon we learned M-20 between Nottowa and Meridian roads is now closed due to water covering the road.

And more concerns over E. Coli in the flooded waters covering areas of the city is rising.

As flood waters recede around Mount Pleasant, people living in the area continued to survey the damage, including in the flooded Island Park.

“From what I see it's just going to be a little flood water damage maybe some sticks and twigs. I’m not going to walk through this river you don't know what is in these rivers,” said Ric Woods who came out to see the damage.

It's also been a busy 48 hours for plumbers like Steve Sandel.

“We have been installing sub pumps back up sub pumps relegating water heaters and making sure everything is dry. The biggest this is to get your basements dry before mold starts growing,” said Sandel.

City officials urged everyone to stay out of the water around the Chippewa River after untreated sewage began to seep into it.

“We have multiple places where sewage backing up into people’s homes and we had to cap of some lines so we could pump the water out. Stay out of the waters because of the E. Coli until it's deemed safe,” noted Sandel.

The water treatment plant was able to contain the untreated sewage but not until after it entered the flood waters. Sandel says days of work remain for the hundreds of people impacted around Isabella County.

“Everyone’s toilets went into the river so I learned years ago not to swim in the river,” noted Woods.

The river will be tested for E. Coli next week after the water has receded to see if it's safe to be in.