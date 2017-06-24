Montcalm County Man Dies in Crash

A Montcalm County man is dead after a crash in Belvidere Township Friday night.

State Police say Robert Densmore of Six Lakes was stopped on M-46 waiting to turn into a driveway when he was rear ended.

The impact pushed him into the opposite lane where he was hit by a sport utility vehicle.

Densmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other two vehicles had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.