Traverse City Wine and Cider Festival has New Crowd Pleaser

Wine and food lovers looking for something to do this weekend will be able to check out the ninth annual Traverse City Wine and Cider festival.

Taking place at the village at Grand Traverse Commons on Saturday, the festival will feature 20 different wineries and cideries along with live music.

New to the event will be several food trucks, an addition organizers say should be a crowd pleaser.

“I did add more hearty food this year with the food trucks,” says Dylan Davis, the event coordinator. “That was kind of the idea was that if people want to enjoy a Saturday afternoon and stay for a while, then they have hearty food to eat throughout the day.”

The festival runs from three to nine Saturday evening.

Tickets are available online and at the gate.