New Waterfront Event Center in Mackinaw City Impresses Visitors

A new event center on new ground in Mackinaw City.

The Headlands Waterfront Event Center is now open to the public.

Located at the Headlands International Dark Sky Park, the center features patios, private rooms and amphitheater style seating, right on Lake Michigan. The center will be used for weddings, private events and even the recreational star gazing.

Mackinaw City visitors are impressed with the new addition.

“We were very excited to see what this was because it was kind of a mysterious location for a lot of years. I think it’s very impressive, I think it’s a terrific location, where you can really see the stars!” says Center Visitor Susan Carrington

For a look into the night sky, the center will open an observatory dome to the public later this year.