International Bridge Closed To Traffic During Annual Walk, Participants Excited

People in Sault Ste. Marie are ready for one of the biggest international events in the city.

Tomorrow, thousands will make their way across the International Bridge, as part of the 31st annual bridge walk. For the first time, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles

9&10's Aaron Parseghian has more on the Soo tradition and why they decided to stop traffic.

“We’re expecting usually between 2 and 3 thousand people,” said Bridge Engineer Karl Hansen.

One of the biggest Sault Ste. Marie traditions is just hours away. The annual bridge walk is a rare chance to walk across the International Bridge.

“It's a lot of fun, everybody's excited they get a chance to walk over, cause we don't allow pedestrians any other time of the year, see a lot of friendly faces,” added Hansen.

This year the close to 3-mile walk is a little different. For the first time the bridge will be shutdown to all vehicles, a safety measure due to construction.

We have a number of large projects going on up there in particular the Canadian. We're down to one lane on that arch, and so we need to leave that lane open, so we decided for safety were going to just close the bridge for an hour,” explained Hansen

The traffic shutdown has some excited about a care-free, car-free walk .

“I think it will make it even better, when you don't have to watch the cars coming across, its a much better thing, and not only that you got a better view of everything on both sides,” said Bridge Walk Participant Linda Hoath

A unique event, the walk brings a ton of people from two countries, together.

“The two Soos are sister cities, we work together on so many things, we go back and forth, it's an international, we have relatives on both sides, so were not separate,” said Hoath.

A tradition for families who span across the border.

It's exciting for us, you know it's just a lot of fun and I’ll love it because a lot of people are family, families come together. Overall an exciting time for Sault Ste. Marie.

The bridge will be closed tomorrow morning from 9:30 am until 10:30 am.