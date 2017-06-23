Isabella County Crops Damaged After Storm

The torrents of rain Thursday night flooded many farm fields, causing crop damage.

Because of the Blanchard Road and culvert collapse, water pooled in about a mile of bean and hay fields, destroying those crops.

Farmers like Kim Klumpp say they haven't seen rain like this in Mount Pleasant since the 1980s.

"We live right down here in this second house and looked out. It was getting nasty but didn't notice this until this morning," says Klumpp. "All of these beans will be gone and hay over there laid under water."

Klumpp says it is too early to tell the full extent of the damage.