Chippewa County Woman Sentenced to Jail for Maintaining Drug House

A Chippewa County woman is now in jail.

She pleaded guilty to drug related charges.

Suzanne Jewell was sentenced this week to 270 days in jail, with credit for 12 days served.

Jewell took a guilty plea for one count of maintaining a drug house.

She was arrested in November after Tri-DENT busted a drug lab in Dafter Township.

Another man involved in the same drug bust, Rodger Jewell, will be sentenced next month.