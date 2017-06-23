Woman's Death Deemed Accidental After Finding Body in Manistee Lake

A woman's death has been deemed accidental after her body was found in Manistee Lake.

We first told you about the discovery of Marcia Mackey's body in late March.

Early autopsy results didn't find any foul play.

Friday, the Manistee County medical examiner officially ruled the cause of death as an accidental drowning.

Elevated amphetamine levels were found in her body.

The examiner says it was a contributing factor in her death.