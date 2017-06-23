Fox Motors Delivers Pizza to Bill Marsh Employees, With Side of - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Fox Motors Delivers Pizza to Bill Marsh Employees, With Side of Humble Pie

Bill Marsh employees got a special pizza delivery Friday, with a side of humble pie.

Fox Motors Northern Michigan division director John Cueter brought lunch for workers Friday, dressed as a Bill Marsh employee!

This follows a competition between the two dealerships to see who could raise more money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan.

Fox Motors lost by just a few thousand dollars, but together the two raised more than $47,000.