Thunderbirds Will Perform At National Cherry Festival Following Dayton Crash

Northern Michigan’s News Leader just got word from organizers at the National Cherry Festival that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing this opening weekend in Traverse City.

It comes after two pilots had a landing mishap during a familiarization flight at Dayton International Airport.

A mishap during landing flipped the F-16 jet.

The pilot, Captain Erik Gonsalves, and his passenger, Tech Sergeant Kenneth Cordova, were taken to the hospital and are in good condition.

Col. Jason Heard says “Our first priority is taking care of our Thunderbird teammates and ensuring future safety.”

Saturday's airshow at the Dayton International Airport was canceled due to the accident.