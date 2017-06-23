Thunderbirds Jet Crashes While Practicing For Air Show in Dayton - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Thunderbirds Jet Crashes While Practicing For Air Show in Dayton

A military plane practicing for an air show on crashed at Dayton International Airport.

The F-16 Thunderbird crashed and overturned around 1 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds confirmed crew members were "conducting a familiarization flight."

Two people were onboard the aircraft.

Right now, there are no reported injuries.

There have been no changes to the upcoming Thunderbirds performance during the National Cherry Festival.