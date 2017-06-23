Former Gov. Granholm Joins In Discussion at Michigan Clean Energy Conference & Fair

Former Michigan governor, Jennifer Granholm was in Northern Michigan Friday as part of the Michigan Clean Energy Conference and Fair going on this weekend.

The conference kicked off at the State Theatre with a free showing of "Revenge of the Electric Car", a movie about the electric market and challenges it faces.

In the discussion, Granholm was joined by the director of MDOT Kirk Steudle and David Konkle, who worked on electric vehicle infrastructure.

This comes after legislation recently passed that pushes for more renewables for communities to tap into.

One goal is to create more jobs in the clean energy field.

“I hope people get excited about clean local energy and the fact that that leads to jobs for roofers, for electricians, for people laying the foundations for these projects, for just about everyone. It's all of these new jobs being created,” said Dan Worth, clean energy policy specialist.

The fun doesn't stop there. Activities continue through Sunday, including another appearance by Granholm.

She's headlining Saturday with the CEO of one of the top 10 energy companies in the world.

