Gov. Snyder Urges House to OK Tax Incentives

Governor Rick Snyder is urging the House to OK tax incentives.   

Snyder says the job creation program is about "more and better jobs."

The House speaker canceled a vote on the bills Tuesday with concerns Snyder cut a deal with Democrats to "undermine" other GOP policy priorities.

In response, Snyder said it makes sense to talk to both Republicans and Democrats about the tax incentives.