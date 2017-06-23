President Trump Signs Law to Dismiss VA Workers Who "Let Our Vet - Northern Michigan's News Leader

President Trump Signs Law to Dismiss VA Workers Who "Let Our Veterans Down"

President Donald Trump signed a bill into law to dismiss VA workers "who let our veterans down."

It's a promise he made on the campaign trail.

It will now be easier to fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees.

President Trump says this represents one of the biggest reforms to the VA in a generation or more.

This was prompted by a 2014 scandal at the Phoenix VA medical center, where veterans died while waiting for care.