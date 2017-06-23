SANE Detectives Arrest Two Teens Following LSD Investigation - Northern Michigan's News Leader

SANE Detectives Arrest Two Teens Following LSD Investigation

SANE drug detectives arrested two teenagers at the end of a drug investigation in Otsego County.

SANE got a search warrant for a house in Bagley Township and found LSD gel tabs.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant from downstate, and a 17-year-old woman for possession with intent to deliver LSD and resisting and obstructing police.

SANE says additional arrests are pending.