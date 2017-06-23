Healthy Living: Sudden Hearing Loss

Imagine waking up and not being able to hear out of one ear.

Sudden hearing loss happens more than you think, and most people mistake it for a head cold.

In Healthy Living, Michelle Dunaway explains how getting help quickly could save your hearing.

The cause of sudden hearing loss is still not exactly known.

In David's case, he has been told his immune system probably attacked his hearing.

