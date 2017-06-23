BrewVine: Peninsula Cellars On Old Mission Peninsula

A drive out to Old Mission Peninsula will take you past beautiful vineyards, cherry farms and pieces of history.

In this week's BrewVine, we take you a schoolhouse turned tasting room, that gives you a lesson on wine and a peak into the history of the peninsula.

From 1896 to 1953, local children got their education in a building you'd recognize today as Peninsula Cellars.

The schoolhouse theme extends from the architectural details of the original building to the wines: 'Homework' has never been this easy.

Then, there's 'Detention' or 'Old School' red and white!