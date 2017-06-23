Live Asian Carp Found About 9 Miles From Lake Michigan

A fisherman caught a live Asian carp in a Chicago waterway, about nine miles from Lake Michigan.

Federal and state officials say a fisherman netted the fish below the T.J. O’Brien Lock and Dam.

The silver carp weight about 8 pounds and was 28 inches long.

Silver carp are one of four Asian carp species threatening to invade the Great Lakes.

According to scientist, Asian carp would devastate the region’s $7 billion fishing industry.

This is only the second time a live Asian carp has been found beyond the electric barrier network 36 miles southwest of the city. The barrier is designed to keep invasive fish like Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

In 2010 a bighead carp was discovered in Lake Calumet in Chicago.