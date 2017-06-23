Police: Refrigerator Freezer Caused Massive Fire At London High- - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Police: Refrigerator Freezer Caused Massive Fire At London High-Rise

Police have determined what caused the massive fire in a London high-rise, which left 79 people dead.

Now, they're considering manslaughter charges among the offenses.

Police made the announcement Friday morning, stating the fire started in a refrigerator freezer.

They added that insulation and tiles recovered from the building failed fire safety tests.

