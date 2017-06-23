St. Andrew’s Mission Project Aims To Fix Local Homes

St. Andrew's Mission Project, or STAMP, is adding 15 new households to their list for fixing up homes right here in Northern Michigan.

The Benzie County organization's mission is to make the homes warmer, safer, and drier.

They've been able to do that for about 120 families over the past 9 years.

Projects St. Andrew's 80 volunteers have dedicated their time to include replacing siding, fixing roofs, and sealing mobile home tops.

"We're called by God to offer the grace of God to others and so since we're recipients of that loving grace, we believe we are called to offer that to others. So that's why we do it," says St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Pastor, Anne Hebert.

It's not too late to sign up for the final projects.

