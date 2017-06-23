Hundreds Expected At Traverse City Annual Wine and Cider Festival

About 1,000 people are expected to be unwinding and uncorking Saturday for the 9th annual Wine and Cider festival in Traverse City.

The front lawn of the Village at Grand Traverse Commons will be packed with local wine, food, and music.

20 different wineries will be there carrying more than 100 red, white, and sparkling wines.

But there's more than just wine available, hard cider is a new addition this year.

"I hope people come to the festival and just enjoy the ambiance of the venue, enjoy trying new wines, enjoy listening to great music, leave saying wow that was fun we enjoyed that and we are coming back next year,” says event coordinator, Dylan Davis.

The festival starts at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are still available for purchase online for $35, or you can buy them on Saturday at the door for the same price.