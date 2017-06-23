Heavy Rain Causes Flooding, Road Closures In Isabella, Midland County

The strong band of storms moving across the state has caused flooding and left nearly 1,500 without power Friday morning.

Many of those outages are in the central lower region.

Power crews are out right now working to get the lights back on.

Mount Pleasant is one of the places hit hard by the storm, with flooding reported on Bellows Street.

Pictures sent to us by viewers show water covering the parking lot, sidewalk and curb.

Isabella County Central Dispatch says several roads are closed including portions of M-20, Baseline, Mission and Blanchard.

Several roads are closed in Midland County, including several in the city of Midland.

Drivers are being advised to stay off the water covered roads in both Isabella and Midland county.

