Heavy Rain Causes Flooding In Mount Pleasant

The strong band of storms moving across the state has caused flooding and left just over 2,000 without power Friday morning.

Many of those outages are in the central lower region.

Power crews are out right now working to get the lights back on.

Mount Pleasant is one of the places hit hard by the storm, with flooding reported on Bellows Street.

Pictures sent to us by viewers show water covering the parking lot, sidewalk and curb.

Drivers are being advised to stay off the water covered roads in Isabella and Midland county.

No roads are closed at this time.

To view the Consumers Energy Outage map, click here. 

