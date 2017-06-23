Healthy Living: Extra Benefits Of Outdoor Exercise - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Extra Benefits Of Outdoor Exercise

Posted: Updated:

Tomorrow's workout?

Just open the front door and take it outside!

In today's healthy Living, Katie Boomgaard tells us why you'll probably burn more calories outdoors than you would at your gym.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Thrown From Car, Dies After Crash in Oceana Co.

    Woman Thrown From Car, Dies After Crash in Oceana Co.

    Thursday, June 22 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-06-22 22:41:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-06-22 22:41:30 GMT

    A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind. 

    A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind. 

  • Two Houses Hit By Lightning About Two Miles Apart in Harrison

    Two Houses Hit By Lightning About Two Miles Apart in Harrison

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-06-22 15:01:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-06-22 16:06:14 GMT

    Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.

    Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.

  • Truck Crashes into Traverse City Salon

    Truck Crashes into Traverse City Salon

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:54:33 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-06-23 05:49:51 GMT

    Everybody's OK after a truck slammed into a Traverse City business Thursday night. Details are still limited.

    Everybody's OK after a truck slammed into a Traverse City business Thursday night. Details are still limited.

    •   