Man Accused of Moving Drugs From Detroit to Missuakee Co. Found - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Accused of Moving Drugs From Detroit to Missuakee Co. Found Guilty

Posted: Updated:

In this update, a man accused of running heroin and cocaine from Detroit to Missaukee County was found guilty Thursday.

Brain Posey was found guilty of conspiracy to deliver heroin and cocaine.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour.

The prosecutor says Posey was moving drugs from Detroit to be sold in Missaukee County.

He will be sentenced as a habitual offender in early August.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Thrown From Car, Dies After Crash in Oceana Co.

    Woman Thrown From Car, Dies After Crash in Oceana Co.

    Thursday, June 22 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-06-22 22:41:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-06-22 22:41:30 GMT

    A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind. 

    A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind. 

  • Two Houses Hit By Lightning About Two Miles Apart in Harrison

    Two Houses Hit By Lightning About Two Miles Apart in Harrison

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-06-22 15:01:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-06-22 16:06:14 GMT

    Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.

    Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.

  • Truck Crashes into Traverse City Salon

    Truck Crashes into Traverse City Salon

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:54:33 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:54:33 GMT

    Everybody's okay after a truck slammed into a Traverse City business Thursday night. Details are still limited. 

    Everybody's okay after a truck slammed into a Traverse City business Thursday night. Details are still limited. 

    •   