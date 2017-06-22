Truck Crashes into Traverse City Salon

Everybody's okay after a truck slammed into a Traverse City business Thursday night.

Details are still limited.

The truck crashed into Signature Salon on East Front Street a little before 7 Thursday night.

Crews on the scene say the man behind the wheel wasn't hurt, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

According to witnesses, the driver continued to rev the engine for several minutes after the impact.

A stylist was inside the building during the crash, she says the scene was a mess.

I was kind of afraid to step out actually, but I stepped out and there was smoke so I still couldn't really see what it was. I went back in and back out and then realized, there's a truck in the side of the building,” Terrie Potrafka said.

Salon workers say they'll have to shut down until repairs are made, hoping to be back before summer ends.