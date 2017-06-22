Classic Cars Cruise Through St. Ignace for 42nd Annual Show - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Classic Cars Cruise Through St. Ignace for 42nd Annual Show

Keep an eye out! Classic cars from all over are rolling in to St. Ignace this weekend.

Thursday marks the start of the 42nd annual St. Ignace Car Show.

The show is one of the largest all make, all model shows in the nation. The show lasts until Sunday and features contests, exhibits, and more.

Even one lucky raffle winner will get the chance to leave with a classic car of their own.

“The National Association of Show Trucks, their scholarship program purchased this car and they're going to raffle it off at the truck show. There's going to be tons and tons of people, a lot of nice cars. Everybody needs to come out here and see this,” said NAST Representative Ken Bessey.

Friday night at 7 pm, there will be a parade of classic cars in Downtown St. Ignace. All day on Saturday, cars they will be parked downtown for you to come see. 

